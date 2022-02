SUGAR HILL — The Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament finals will feature a pair of Gwinnett vs. Gwinnett basketball games. The Buford and Shiloh boys, as well as the Buford and Dacula girls, advanced to the championship games with semifinal victories on Friday. The girls title game is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and the boys final follows at 8 p.m. — both games are at Lanier.

SUGAR HILL, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO