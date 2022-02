The town of Danville could be on the way to launching a new advisory committee as one component of its recently adopted Bicycle Master Plan (BMP). Town staff are recommending that councilmembers form a Bicycle Advisory Committee by July 1, with recruitment beginning in the middle of next month, in alignment with the recruitment and application process for the town's eight commissions and committees. The Town Council is set to discuss the concept during a special meeting this Tuesday.

DANVILLE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO