UC Berkeley asks Supreme Court to halt court order freezing enrollment

By Dan Kerman
 3 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – UC Berkeley is not taking no for an answer.

The university has asked the state Supreme Court to halt a lower court order freezing enrollment.

That order is to stay in place until a court hears the merits of a lawsuit filed by a neighborhood group that challenged the university for not doing the proper environmental study on the impacts of a university expansion project.

The university says this freezing of enrollment is unprecedented.

Court decision would negatively impact UC Berkeley student enrollment

“If it stands, UC Berkeley will need to say no to more than 3,000 students it planned to say yes to. That’s a tragic outcome for kids who have worked so hard to get into UC Berkeley,” UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said.

The neighborhood group challenging the university says they’ve not been a good neighbor and have created their own crisis, by waiting until the last minute to appeal this enrollment freeze.

“The university has added 14,000 students since 2005 and only 1,600 beds, they have created this crisis themselves and it’s their lack of accountability and stubbornness in not wanting to mitigate impacts of their growth,” Phil Bokovoy, with Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, said.

It’s unclear when the state supreme court will rule but time is of the essence.

UC Berkeley is slated to start sending out acceptance letters in March.

