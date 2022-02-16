ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Missing Upstate New York Girl Found Hidden In Staircase

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than two years, no one knew where...

Girl, 4, abducted by her parents in 2019 after they lost custody is found ALIVE in secret makeshift room underneath staircase in Upstate NY home: Parents and grandfather are arrested

A four-year-old girl who was abducted by her parents after they lost custody of her in 2019 has been found alive in their home in a hovel-like makeshift room beneath the stairs. Paislee Shultis was abducted from her guardians in 2019 when she was four, from the home of her...
Paislee Shultis: Six-year-old found alive in secret room under stairs of New York house after being missing since 2019

A six-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 was found alive and well by police hidden in a secret room under the staircase of a New York home.Paislee Shultis, who was four when she disappeared, was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.Officers spent an hour searching the home before they found the girl hidden in the makeshift room under the staircase which led to a basement.Authorities say that a detective felt there was something odd about the staircase before seeing a blanket and a flashing light.“Detectives...
Daunte Wright's Sister Among Those Detained At Courthouse Following Kim Potter Sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse. WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon. I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker. Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022 From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also...
High Alert: NY State Troopers Confirm They're 'Prepared To Deploy' Cops To Canadian Border In Vaccine-Trucker Standoff

The New York State Police are on high alert for the planned Americanized Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine protest at its border crossings, confirming an exclusive Radar report that an economically crippling blockade is eminent. Article continues below advertisement. As we reported yesterday, media experts are blaming the blowhards at Fox News...
Funeral Held For Jayquan McKenley, 18-Year-Old Rapper Killed In Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral was held Friday for a teenager killed leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The funeral for Jayquan McKenley was held in Harlem. The 18-year-old rap musician was killed earlier this month in a drive-by shooting. Mayor Eric Adams called attention to McKenley’s murder and the drill rap genre that he says in partially to blame for the spike in gun violence. He met with drill rappers following McKenley’s death.
Why Are we Seeing Stuffed Animals Hanging From Hudson Valley Big-Rigs?

If you spend any time driving on any highways in the Hudson Valley, New York State Thruway, Route 17 or 84, have you ever noticed stuffed animals hanging from the front of big rigs? Just the other day I was driving east on 84 and before I got to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, there was a whole bunch of traffic, (what else is new) but as I was sitting there waiting to move I looked over and saw a big rig 18-wheeler slowly pass me on the left. As it passed, I saw a green stuffed teddy bear hanging from the front grill.
