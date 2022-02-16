Missing Upstate New York Girl Found Hidden In Staircase

A six-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 was found alive and well by police hidden in a secret room under the staircase of a New York home.Paislee Shultis, who was four when she disappeared, was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.Officers spent an hour searching the home before they found the girl hidden in the makeshift room under the staircase which led to a basement.Authorities say that a detective felt there was something odd about the staircase before seeing a blanket and a flashing light.“Detectives...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO