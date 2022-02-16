ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down Duke’s narrow escape of Wake Forest, Coach K’s absence in second half

Rock Hill Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N&O’s Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock break down the Blue...

Free Lance-Star

Duke's Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke's 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn't return.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Rock Hill Herald

Clemson starts 2022 baseball season on strong note with shutout of Indiana

Clemson was a solid mix of old and new in the 2022 baseball season opener Friday. Benjamin Blackwell hit his first home run as a Clemson Tiger while Mack Anglin kept Indiana’s bats in check for the Tigers’ 9-0 win over the Hoosiers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It’s the team’s first shutout since a 5-0 decision in the 2021 season opener against Cincinnati before sweeping the weekend series.
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
