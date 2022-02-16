ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Are Lady Parts Creator Nida Manzoor to Direct First Feature Film, Polite Society

By Alejandra Gularte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor has finished production on her directorial debut, Polite Society, according to Deadline. Starring Priya Kansara (Bridgerton) and Ritu Arya (Red Notice), the film follows “a bolshy school girl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman.” The girl believes she must...

