Whenever excessive salts accumulate in the soil, they can have negative effects on the soil and the plants growing there. The term “salt” can be defined as any chemical compound formed by the reaction of an acid and a base. Salts come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They can be large blocks like salt licks, rock salt, and pellets, or very fine granules, such as table salt. Most think of sodium chloride (NaCl) “table salt” when they think of a salt; but other salt compounds include calcium chloride (CaCl2) and potassium chloride (KCl.)

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO