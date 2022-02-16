ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Andrew Jones plays hero in Longhorns’ overtime win against OU

By Andrew Schnitker
 3 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones saves his best games for Oklahoma. Jones scored 20 Tuesday to pace Texas to a 80-78 overtime win over the rival-Sooners in Norman.

Texas (19-7, 8-5) rebounded from a 17-point loss at Baylor Saturday with its third Big 12 road win of the season. Timmy Allen matched Jones with 20, scoring six in the extra period, to boost the Longhorns to their fifth quad-1 win of the season.

Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell out Tuesday for ‘personal reasons’

Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell was not with the team Tuesday due to personal reasons, UT Athletics told KXAN. Mitchell has started 17 games for Texas this season, averaging 8.7 points per game. There isn’t a timetable for Mitchell’s return to the team.

Mitchell’s absence left Texas with a hole in the starting lineup.

While Brock Cunningham and Dylan Disu stepped in other ways that aren’t always apparent on the box score, the majority of the Longhorns’ scoring came from the starting lineup. Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 16 points, while the Texas bench provided seven total points.

The Longhorns’ tournament resume’ certainly has some shine after the last four weeks of results. Texas is 6-2 with three of those wins coming over ranked opponents. The Longhorns played with urgency Tuesday night, answering every Sooners run.

Texas will need the same attitude ahead of its second showdown of the season with No. 11 Texas Tech Saturday. This weekend’s game against the Red Raiders is in Austin at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Texas was hit with a hostile environment in Lubbock two weeks ago in head coach Chris Beard’s first trip back to Lubbock since leaving the Red Raiders in the offseason.

The NCAA Tournament committee will release its Top 16 tournament teams this weekend. Texas is on the fringe of that line, according to bracket projections. The Longhorns are currently projected as a No. 4 or No. 5 seed with “Selection Sunday” just over three weeks away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

Which Texas senior living facilities have backup power? State waiting on survey results

In the months after the 2021 winter storm, lawmakers filed several bills to address problems that led to days-long power outages across Texas. One effort to require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have a generator on-site failed, but lawmakers instead decided to send out a survey to these homes, in order to get a better idea of what backup power sources they do have and what is needed.
