Wheeling Central Wins On Senior “Knight”

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central won their senior night match up with Weir 72-50.

Central led by three after the first quarter, but opened the second on an 11-0 run. The Knights outscored the Red Riders 20-7 in the second quarter and led 34-18 at the half.

Ryan Reasbeck led Central with 21 points Quinton Burlenski had 14 and Caleb Ratcliffe had 10.

