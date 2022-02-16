ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Central Wins On Senior “Knight”

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018YaW_0eFjTAV000

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central won their senior night match up with Weir 72-50.

Central led by three after the first quarter, but opened the second on an 11-0 run. The Knights outscored the Red Riders 20-7 in the second quarter and led 34-18 at the half.

Ryan Reasbeck led Central with 21 points Quinton Burlenski had 14 and Caleb Ratcliffe had 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Runs Past St.Clairsville

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Leading by just three after the first quarter, Wheeling Park opened the second a 12-0 run and never looked back. The Patriots went onto a 67-43 win over St.Clairsville. Aiden Davis led Park with 17 points and Brett Phillips added 16, all in the first half. The Red Devils Ryan McCort scored […]
WTRF- 7News

Leary and Park Excel at Swimming Preliminaries

Morgantown, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Senior and Park standout Owen Leary had a heck of a day. He set the school record in the 50 yard freestyle at 21.23 seconds and in the 100 yard freestyle at 46.64 seconds. The Patriots also set a school record in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Reid’s Double Double not enough as Wheeling Falls to Fairmont State

Wheeling, W. Va. – The road to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs continued on Wednesday when the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team (8-17, 7-12) took on Fairmont State. After a back and forth battle throughout the first half, the Falcons would put up 41 second-half points and Wheeling just didn’t have enough in the […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Education
City
Wheeling, WV
Wheeling, WV
Basketball
WTRF- 7News

9th Straight Win for No. 2-Ranked Hilltoppers

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked West Liberty men opened up a 20-point lead in the first 10 minutes here Wednesday and cruised to a 114-76 blowout of Frostburg State inside a raucous ASRC.     It was the ninth consecutive win and 19th in the last 20 games for Coach Ben Howlett’s streaking Hilltoppers […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVU Football holding walk-on tryouts

The West Virginia University football program will be holding walk-on tryouts Monday, February 21. The tryout will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility next to Milan Puskar Stadium. To try out you will need to follow the next steps: Negative COVID test within 48 hours is required Proof […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF- 7News

John Marshall Prevails in Road Win

Martins Ferry, OH. (WTRF) – Martins Ferry had the hot hand from the three point line in the second quarter. Colby Shriver had 2 assists to Zach Flesch and Davian Ray who both hit long-balls. However, John Marshall hung around. Brennan Sobutka came up with a three ball just before halftime with an assist from […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hilltoppers Vault to No. 2 in NABC Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team rode its 8-game winning streak to the No. 2 spot in Tuesday’s National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) NCAA Division Top 25.    In a week that saw no less than 12 of the nation’s Top 25 squads go down to defeat, Coach Ben Howlett‘s […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Wheeling Central#Knights#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

John Marshall Queen of Queens Pageant showcases winners

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday night, all eyes were on the contestants at this year’s John Marshall Queens of Queens Pageant. Eight contestants who were all seniors competed for the crown. Judges scored the girls in three categories which included the interview, talent and poise-presentation. Talents included dancing, singing and a drum solo. […]
GLEN DALE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Hometown Heroes: Megan White

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You can always make progress. It’s a good lesson for any point in life, so why not learn it in 4th grade? That’s one of many things students learn in Mrs. Megan White’s classroom in Hancock County. She wants them to to always be trying their best, no matter the subject.  You’d be very […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hometown Heroes: Logann Kehrer

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The classroom for this “Hometown Hero” about to step inside is a little bit different than you may be used to. There’s a couch, fun seating arrangements, a reading nook and many more active spaces.  Behind it all is Mrs. Logann Kehrer. She’s created an environment where her 2nd graders in Tyler County […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville Catholic Central High School principal resigns

Thomas J. Costello resigned as principal of Catholic Central High School and Bishop John King Mussio Central Junior High School, Steubenville, effective May 30, 2022. Costello had been principal of Catholic Central since 2017 and took responsibilities at the junior high this past year. Costello said, “Even though my discernment has resulted in a need […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

2022 Ohio State Fair dates set

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced that the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to August 7. “The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville teacher receives a $25,000 Award

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — First-grade teacher Heather Haught at McNinch Primary School in Moundsville was named a 2021-22 Milken Educator Award recipient, receiving an award of $25,000. Heather Haught is known for caring deeply about her students, setting high standards, and creating captivating lessons that help them reach their full potential. “Heather Haught understands […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Promise Scholarship has changed for graduates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission approved changes to the Promise Scholarship award amount and eligibility requirements for 2022 and 2023 graduates. The scholarship was raised to $5,000, making this the first increase to the amount since it was set at $4,750 in 2009. The WV HPEC also lowered test […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

27-year-old bald eagle found injured in Ohio

A bald eagle is being treated at an Ohio nursery after it was found injured by a member of the public. “We get calls and messages often with people identifying a bird as an eagle and most times it turns out to be a hawk or other large raptor” Laura Zitzelberger, Nature’s Nursery Founding Member […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley University files for bankruptcy in Wheeling

Ohio Valley University has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in Wheeling. “For some time, the university has been in a financial struggle. The administration has been searching for viable strategies to move forward,” the release said according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. Most […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy