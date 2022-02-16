ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Carver holds off St. Aug for senior night victory

By Richie Mills
NEW ORLEANS — The Carver Rams ended senior night with a 65-59 victory over the St. Aug Purple Knights.

“What makes this group special is the determination that these kids have. The accountability that they hold each other to. They push through it daily. We’ve been through all types of adversity over these four years. to see these kids constantly give it their all on a day-to-day basis means a lot,” says Carver head basketball coach Nate Roche.

Senior Dorian Finister led the Rams with 18 points Tuesday night while fellow senior Solomon Washington scored 12.

St. Aug’s Hubert Caliste led all scorers with 19 points on the night. Senior Chris Landers added 12 more for the Purple Knights.

The Rams improve to 27-5 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Their next game will be against Madison Prep Saturday, February 19th.

