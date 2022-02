COLUMBUS — Ohio State has a tough, compacted schedule during the final weeks of the regular season. One of the Buckeyes key pieces has a good chance to return for all of it. After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Meechie Johnson is expected to be available for the Ohio State matchup against Iowa on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann announced the news at his press conference on Friday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO