ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Kasa, the tech-enabled hotel company, boosts Bay Area portfolio with new Redwood City hotel

By Diana K. Murphy
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kasa Living, a venture-backed company with a tech platform it says reduces operating costs for...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Business
City
Redwood City, CA
Redwood City, CA
Business
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Uniphore, which offers AI-powered call center software, scored $400M at a $2.5B valuation

Uniphore Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a new funding round that boosted its valuation to $2.5 billion. Backers of the the Palo Alto company last valued it at $145 million in 2020, at the time of its last round. The new investment comes as the provider of call center software is on track to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue by the close of its 2022 fiscal year, which ends April 30, its CEO, Umesh Sachdev, said in a blog post.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Tech#Kasa Living#Stanford University#The Pacific Euro Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Euro
Silicon Valley Business Journal

AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

Another Bay Area member of last year's class of new public companies has seen its stock price take a big hit after a disappointing quarterly report. AppLovin Corp.'s (Nasdaq:APP) shares dropped by more than 18% when trading opened on Thursday, a day after the Palo Alto company offered a revenue forecast that was below Wall Street's targets. They recovered much of that to close at $64.13, down nearly 7%.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Splunk stock jumps on report of $20B Cisco purchase offer

Shares of Splunk Inc. stock rose more than 9% Monday on speculation that Cisco Systems Inc. may try to buy the data analysis software company. The Wall Street Journal said late Friday afternoon that the San Jose networking giant had made an offer to buy San Francisco-based Splunk for more than $20 billion. It said that Cisco made the offer recently, but the companies weren't presently negotiating a deal.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
874
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

Comments / 0

Community Policy