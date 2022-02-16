Breaking down Duke’s narrow escape of Wake Forest, Coach K’s absence in second half

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO