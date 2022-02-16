ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down Duke’s narrow escape of Wake Forest, Coach K’s absence in second half

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N&O’s Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock break down the Blue...

Duke's Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke's 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn't return.
College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
