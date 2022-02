An Oak Forest man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal gun charge, admitting he fired a pistol he possessed illegally during May 2020 protests and unrest in downtown Chicago. Kevin Tunstall, 30, was among the first to be hit with federal criminal charges in the days that followed the rioting and looting that played out late that month. Authorities say he was arrested after police monitoring protests heard gunshots around 1:26 a.m. on May 30, 2020, fired from a parking lot near the southeast corner of State and Harrison streets.

