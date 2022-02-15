ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment coverage for major depressive disorder (MDD) continues to be low in many parts of the world, particularly in low-income and lower middle-income countries, according to a systematic review and Bayesian meta-regression analysis published online Feb....

marriage.com

Symptoms of Depression in Women: Types, Causes and Treatment

Depression is a common mental health condition. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 7.8% of U.S. adults experience an episode of depression within a given year. Depression is slightly more common in females, of whom 9.6% have a depressive episode within a given year, compared to 6.0% of males.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTLA.com

Dr. Jandial: New depression treatment proving to be highly effective

Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial joined us live to discuss a study from Stanford University that looks into the effectiveness of a new protocol for treating severe depression. For more information on Dr. Jandial, follow him on Facebook or Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder

Though the days are getting noticeably longer, if you're feeling down this winter, you might have a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. SAD, which typically begins as daylight shrinks in the fall, affects about 5% of U.S. adults. It's more common in women than in men, and in people with a history of depression. It can cause sluggishness, sleeplessness, over-eating and weight gain, according to Dr. Riley Manion of Penn State Health Medical Group-Prospect, in Columbia, Pa.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Salience Health Implements iTether's Care Management Platform to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Depression Patients

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Salience Health, a leading healthcare provider based in Plano, Texas have announced an agreement to implement iTether's care management platform for depression patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, to improve patient engagement and adherence to their treatment plans. "We...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

Depression Rates Soar in College Students

We need massive changes in restructuring expectations and performance. College students' depression and suicide rates are rising. Simple intervention is not sufficient. Our next generation of college students are stumbling and falling blindly as the pandemic swirls chaos around them. Separated from their families, isolated in dorms, engulfed with sicknesses, and chronic confusion between online and in-person classes, these young adults are revealing dangerously high levels of escalating depression and suicide. Simultaneously expected to keep pace with participation in classes, group projects, assignments, tests, and grades, some college students may be on the verge of collapse. Mental health struggles amidst such dire circumstances and high expectations could be a set-up for failure and may lead to an increasing number of students withdrawing from or failing classes.
MENTAL HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

An algorithm may help clinicians recognize patients with bipolar disorder who are misdiagnosed with depression

Psychology researchers have developed an algorithm that can predict a patient’s risk of transitioning from a diagnosis of major depression to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. These findings, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, may help practitioners identify patients with bipolar disorder who have been misdiagnosed with major depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Clinical Decision Support May Cut Cardiovascular Disease Risk

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of clinical decision support systems (CDSSs) is associated with improvements in reversible risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) among patients with the highest levels of baseline risk, according to a study published online Feb. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Rachel Gold, Ph.D., from...
PORTLAND, OR
CatTime

Nail Disorders In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Nail disorders in cats, sometimes called dystrophies, can refer to a range of medical conditions that affect a kitty's claws and the area surrounding them. The post Nail Disorders In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Psilocybin treatment for major depression effective for up to a year for most patients, study shows

Previous studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers showed that psychedelic treatment with psilocybin relieved major depressive disorder symptoms in adults for up to a month. Now, in a follow-up study of those participants, the researchers report that the substantial antidepressant effects of psilocybin-assisted therapy, given with supportive psychotherapy, may last at least a year for some patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Poll: Health App Use Low Among Older Adults

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Three in 10 older adults use at least one mobile health app, according to the results of the latest University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging. Pearl Lee, M.D., from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation in Ann...
CELL PHONES
