ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Speculation around Russian Valieva must be tough for teenager-IOC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4570rf_0eFjQOxn00

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The speculation regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive doping test must be tough on the 15-year-old but the Russian Olympic Committee's top priority is her welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

Valieva, who helped win the team event at the Beijing Games only to return a positive test in a Dec. 25 sample that was reported on Feb. 8, shrugged off the doping scandal on Tuesday to dominate the women's singles short programme.

The Russian is ahead in the hunt for a gold medal that is unlikely to be awarded at the Beijing Games. read more

She had been allowed to compete following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"She is in the centre of a lot of speculation. It must be very tough for her," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "We are of course in touch with the team. Her welfare is the team's first priority and obviously we are very careful of that."

Valieva's doping case has not yet concluded with the 'B' sample having yet to be tested, and should she finish in the top three after Thursday's free skate no medals will be awarded.

"There will be an asterisk against the results (on Thursday) because they will be preliminary pending further investigation," Adams said.

"We would prefer not to have that going on. My heart goes out to the athletes but the IOC has to follow the rules," Adams said.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Valieva had three drugs that could be used to treat heart conditions in the sample she provided last December.

In addition to testing positive for the banned angina drug trimetazidine, the report said the Stockholm laboratory that analysed her sample also found evidence of two other heart medications that are not on the banned list. read more

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Additional reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Doping#Arbitration#Russian#The New York Times
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Johnny Weir Says He Cried After Commentating On Drug-Scandalized Russian Skater

Johnny Weir said he cried following his muted commentary of Kamila Valieva’s performance in the women’s figure skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Olympians-turned-broadcasters Weir and Tara Lipinski offered an uncharacteristically somber take for NBC on the 15-year-old’s skate on Tuesday amid the controversy...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Controversial Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Breaks Down in Tears After Disastrous Skate

Click here to read the full article. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who was controversially allowed to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid a doping scandal, failed to medal in the women’s free skate program despite being the heavy favorite in the event. The usually rock-solid Valieva — who was atop the leaderboard following the short program Wednesday — fell or stumbled at least four times during her free skate routine, leaving the Russian with a score of 141.93, which ultimately put her in fourth place in the event.  As per the International Olympic Committee’s previous ruling that...
SPORTS
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
Fox News

Chinese officials interrupt live TV broadcast, push reporter out of frame

Chinese officials could be seen in a viral video Friday attempting to end the live broadcast of a Dutch television reporter at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Our correspondent was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the Dutch station, NOS Journaal, tweeted Friday along with the video. "Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy