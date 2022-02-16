Haas Hall Academy plans to open campus in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Haas Hall Academy is planning to open a new campus in the River Valley. It wants to add a new school for grades 7 through 12 in Fort Smith.

The Arkansas Department of Education’s Charter Authorizing Panel approved the proposal Tuesday morning.

Haas Hall Academy already has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers. If approved, this would be the first campus in the River Valley.

Several Sebastian County leaders wrote letters of support to the panel.

“We, the City of Fort Smith, wanted to show that we are pro growth that we want new and varied and diverse programs and schools to come here,” said Fort Smith Administrator, Carl Geffken. “It’s always better to have more options.”

Mayor George McGill also wrote a letter saying, “I appreciate the opportunity of our residents to have the choice of an academically rigorous public high school like Haas Hall Academy. This learning institution offers an accelerated math and science curriculum, which is critical in our increasing technological environment. While maintaining the traditional arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities, which all help to develop well-rounded students prepared for the future.”

In his letter, Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said, “An institution of this caliber in Fort Smith would create positive momentum among some of our city’s youngest residents.”

Geffken said the academy is planning on moving into the old Beverly Enterprises building, where the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education currently operates. He said he doesn’t know a timeline for when this will move forward.

We did reach out to Haas Hall for comment on this development and did not immediately hear back.

