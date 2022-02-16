ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Finale Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Knocked Down, Knocked Up", the Season 7 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode will air on March 2nd. While there is still one episode between us and the season finale and there are sure to be plenty of wild developments, the previously released...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 Finale With Both Daki and Gyutaro

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan duo is gearing up for Season 2's big finale with some pitch perfect cosplay of the Upper Six demonic siblings Daki and Gyutaro! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has been a major hit with fans ever since it kicked off in the anime last December, and with it fans have seen Tanjiro Kamado and the others taking on their toughest series of fights yet that prove just how strong the Upper Rank Moons under Muzan Kibutsuji's control really are. It's been a showing for the demons all throughout.
COMICS
ComicBook

Zach Braff Wants To Play SPOILER in DC's Legends of Tomorrow

On the heels of last week's news that Scrubs and Clueless star Donald Faison will play a role on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Faison's Fake Doctors, Real Friends co-host Zach Braff told the actor that he would be down to join the cast as well. And while Faison's charcter is as-yet-unidentified, Braff's comments seem likely to confirm fan theories that Faison will be playing a version of Booster Gold. The time-traveling, product-shilling superhero is expected to appear in the upcoming season 7 finale of Legends, and will have a bigger role if the show gets an eighth season.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' Became the Arrowverse's Sleeper Hit

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premiered back in 2016, at the height of Arrowverse fervor with The Flash and Arrow going strong and Supergirl joining The CW lineup. The brainchild of super-producer Greg Berlanti and fellow Arrowverse executive producers Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer, and featuring a motley crew of supporting characters from Arrow and The Flash, the show essentially seems like a gamble by the execs to test the limits of the fanbase they had accumulated.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Final Season Spot Teases Spring Release Date

Twins Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel and Luis Moncada) mean double the trouble in the two-part Better Call Saul Season 6. In a new teaser for the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel about criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the Cartel hitman cousins of Tuco (Raymond Cruz) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) step through a crime scene that appears to contain clues hinting at a spring release date on AMC and AMC+. The evidence: "D," the fourth letter in the alphabet, and "R," the eighteenth letter, or the fourth month and the eighteenth day: April 18, 2022.
TV SERIES
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Nick Zano
Person
Keto Shimizu
Person
Tala Ashe
Person
Caity Lotz
Person
Donald Faison
TheWrap

New Footage From Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Aquaman 2’ Revealed in DC Promo (Video)

This year is going to be huge for DC and Warner Bros. While we’re now less than a month away from “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ bold new interpretation of the caped crusader (with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl), and DC and Warner Bros. want you to know that this is just the opening salvo in a year-long smorgasbord of superhero content. With a new sizzle, we get brand new footage from “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) and “The Flash” (with Ezra Miller), alongside a glimpse of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his new costume from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” My man!
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michal Keaton’s Batman returns in Batgirl set photos

Michael Keaton is back in black leather and looks better than ever. New set photos for HBO Max’s upcoming action movie, Batgirl, have hit the internet – giving DCEU fans a glimpse of Keaton in a full dark cape getup – returning as Batman once again. Batgirl...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Martin Cast Reuniting for New Special on BET+

The late '80s and early '90s saw Martin Lawrence cement himself as a promising stand-up comedian, but it was his FOX sitcom Martin that truly launched his career into the stratosphere, with Lawrence and the surviving members of the sitcom's cast reuniting for a new special coming to BET+, per Deadline. Debuting in 1992, the series ran for five seasons and also starred Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II as series regulars. Sadly, star Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion event will be filmed later this month and is expected to premiere on BET+ later this year. The reunion event is set to be hosted by Affion Crockett.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Black Adam Shares First Look At Dr. Fate In New Teaser

The doctor is in! Black Adam is set to be one of the biggest superhero films of this year from Warner Bros, with the DC Comics' anti-hero set to be played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, joining the likes of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and The Batman. Black Adam won't be alone in his upcoming film, however, as the Justice Society of America is set to make their first appearance on the big screen, with the magical sorcerer known as Dr. Fate helping in leading the charge in this darker DC film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Looks Like Doctor Strange 2 Is Bringing Another Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Into The Multiverse Of Madness

If you weren’t already hyped for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before yesterday, maybe the trailer that was released during the Super Bowl changed your mind. Among the goodies packed into this new batch of footage is the reveal of Patrick Stewart’s involvement, potentially as a Professor X variant. There’s even been speculation about if we’ll see a version of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise. Well, now it looks like another fan-favorite Marvel character might take part in the long-awaited sequel.
MOVIES
EW.com

Matt Reeves on creating a new 'Bat-verse' with The Batman's HBO Max spin-offs

Why be in the DC Extended Universe when you can create your own 'verse?. That's essentially the approach director Matt Reeves has taken to The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Set in the masked vigilante's second year, the film is a murder mystery involving familiar faces from the canon: the Riddler (Paul Dano), here a serial killer targeting Gotham's corrupt elite; Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), who has yet to become Catwoman; and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, who is only a mid-level mob lieutenant in the movie and hasn't achieved crime boss status yet.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinema Blend

DC Just Dropped A Ton Of New Aquaman, Black Adam And The Flash Footage In 2022 Video

Warner Bros. has been making some serious swings within the DC Extended Universe over the past few years. But 2022 looks like it' s going to be one of the franchise's biggest, with a number of highly anticipated upcoming DC movies coming to theaters. And DC just dropped a ton of new Aquaman, Black Adam And The Flash footage in 2022 Video.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals First Look at Stargirl and Legends of Tomorrow Earth-Prime Comics

As The CW's crop of DC Comics television shows have continued to grow and evolve, a roster of live-action characters — both comic-accurate and original — have become beloved by audiences. The upcoming Earth-Prime comic series is aiming to play into that in a fun way, with an anthology that will tell stories surrounding each of the network's currently-airing DCTV shows, before culminating in a crossover. It was previously confirmed that the series would open with installments around Batwoman and Superman & Lois — and now, we have the first look at the next issues. AIPT recently debuted the first look at the Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl issues of Earth-Prime, which are poised to be released in May of this year. Perhaps most notably, the Legends issue will feature a return of the "retired" characters from the series, with the cover hinting at Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Heatwave, The Atom, and Captain Cold — seemingly, with former Firestorm Jax Jackson operating as the antihero.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Actually Shot That Major Cameo in DC's Peacemaker Finale

The Peacemaker Season 1 finale shocked DC fans with some major character cameos that no one would've believed could happen. Not only did Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn, thread the needle by getting DC and Warner Bros. to let him use some major franchise characters – and let him use them in pretty R-rated fashion, he also got Marvel to shoot the scene for a DC TV series! In a new post-finale interview for Peacemaker, James Gunn drops the wild story of how he used Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 production to pull off Peacemaker's big cameo surprise!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
96.5 KVKI

Will Smith Says He’d ‘Love’ to See the Ayer Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

Now that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has become a popular hit among DC Comics fans, and now that Gunn’s Peacemaker is proving equally popular on HBO Max, the cries for a release of David Ayer’s director’s cut of the first Suicide Squad have died down a little. But you know how these things go: Once fans get it in their heads that there is a superior version of a film out there, they will continue to clamor for it until they get it.
MOVIES

