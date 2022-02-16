ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

City takeover of city-county health district gets final approval

By Seth Kovar
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I40KJ_0eFjOLxW00

The city takeover of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is now a done deal.

Three county commissioners joined the city council at City Hall Tuesday for a ceremony that included the signing of the agreement that gives the city full control of the health district.

“Today is a new day for the collaboration between the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "And that means a new day for the residents of this city and this area."

March 1 is when the county will no longer share the operating duties of the health district with the city and will instead begin paying for services from the city-run facility to meet the needs of county residents.

City Manager Peter Zanoni says the change will not only make the health district more efficient, but it will also make it a better workplace for around 100 employees who currently work there.

“Things weren’t clear (under the city-county model)," he said. "Missions weren’t clear. So this will help to set one path with the city being the 100-percent operator of the health district."

The change will also force all health district employees to reapply for their jobs.

County Judge Barbara Canales is concerned that the city might not rehire all of them.

"They’ve been doing a great job," she said. "They’ve been on the front lines. They’ve been in dangerous positions. And they need to be able to keep their jobs.”

Among the five members of the commissioners court and the nine members of the city council, Canales is the only member to vote against the city takeover of the health district.

Commissioner for Precinct 4 Brent Chesney thinks the jobs are safe.

He takes Zanoni at his word that the city expects to rehire "most" of the current employees.

"That’s what they keep saying," Chesney said. "They’re going to do everything they can to get the vast majority of these — especially — I say the rank and file — the heroes — the people that worked on the front lines — I feel pretty comfortable that most of all of them will be in good shape.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
Reuters

Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Nueces County, TX
Health
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy