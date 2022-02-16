USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system
Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva‘s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater’s positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.
The Russian Olympic Committee’s latest doping scandal involving teen figure skater Kamila Valieva continued to unravel with reports on Tuesday revealing that the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for three different substances meant to improve heart function in a sample taken prior to her arrival in Beijing. Documents reviewed by...
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
