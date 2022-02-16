ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system

By NBC
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33x23a_0eFjOK4n00

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva‘s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater’s positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Suspects sought in felony theft incident in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for two people accused of a felony theft incident in Garden City. Details of the crime are limited, though the Garden City Police Department said the theft occurred on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the 600 block of Highway 80. The department released a few photos of the […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery enters its fourth day Thursday, with the jury returning to court after hearing testimony that two of the defendants frequently used racial slurs. Prosecutors were scheduled to continue calling witnesses Thursday in U.S. District Court in the port city of […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Usada#Doping#Heart Medications#New York Times
WSAV News 3

Savannah detectives seek suspect in Rack Room Shoes theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect accused of smashing a window at a Southside business and stealing multiple items. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, officers responded to an alarm call at the Rack […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man catches alleged scrap-metal thief, holds him at gunpoint in violent confrontation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Hartsville man after a Darlington County property owner held him at gunpoint after catching him allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, authorities said. According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., the suspect, Brandon James Moody, also hit the property owner with a vehicle before the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

South Carolina man gets life for 1976 cold case killing

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for a killing that went unsolved for more than four decades until a DNA match helped investigators crack the case. The Herald of Rock Hill reports Charles Ugvine Coleman pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the 1976 death of Elizabeth […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Man suspected of setting fire behind Ogeechee Road gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Arson investigators are working to identify a man accused of setting a fire behind a gas station Thursday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, crews were called to the 3900 block of Ogeechee Road shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a fire. Behind the convenience store of a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for aggravated assault in January shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a January shooting in Savannah. Jeffery Jackson was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with aggravated assault at the Chatham County Detention Center. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the arrest was a joint effort between their own officers, the U.S. Marshals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested after firing at car that crashed into his bicycle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a car that crashed into him. According to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 0 block of Altman Drive, where six rounds had reportedly been fired. Officers arrived on the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart soldier charged with murder in December hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier was charged with murder along with multiple other charges in a December hit-and-run in downtown Savannah. Duane Rico Hall, 22, was driving at a high speed down E. Broad Street at Oglethorpe Avenue on Dec. 5, when Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers began to chase him. Hall […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy