BEIJING, Beijing — Lawrenceburg-native Justin Schoenefeld was unable to reach the podium in the men's aerials finals, held Wednesday during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Schoenefeld, who won gold in his debut Olympic event during the first week of the games in the mixed aerials competition, couldn't stick the landing on his back double full-full-double full (a 5.0 degree of difficulty trick) but did record a big final score of 106.50, holding him in medal contention until the final two jumpers of the event.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO