Emotions ran high after two Russian Olympic Committee figure skaters placed first and second in the women's individual event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Tears were shed and pointed words were thrown. But after gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova and silver medalist Alexandra Trusova --- both 17 years old --- had a chance to collect their thoughts, they spoke to the media about what they were feeling when the results were announced.

