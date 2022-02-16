ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Supercars to open Melbourne office

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe management of Supercars is currently split across two cities, with offices on the Gold Coast and in Sydney. Traditionally the Gold Coast has housed the likes of the Motorsport department while...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022

Ferrari unveiled its F1-75 2022 Formula 1 contender today, and it instantly became 2022s most radically designed car yet. But is that a good thing? And with such high hopes for Ferrari this year, can they get back on a winning form?
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Alpine has abandoned its no F1 team boss structure

As it headed into the 2021 campaign under its new identity, the Enstone-based squad elected to have a pretty unique management system in place. It did away with having a designated team boss and instead had a triumvirate running things: Laurent Rossi as CEO, Marcin Budkowski as executive director and Davide Brivio as racing director.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why 2022 Could Be Mercedes' Biggest Challenge Yet

Mercedes' W13 Formula 1 contender might not look as extreme at first glance, but the closer you look, the more detailed the car appears. But with the clean slate technical regulations, 2022's tech, and fighting the rest of the grid on a fresh field, will be Mercedes' biggest challenge in F1 yet. Luke Smith and Jon Noble discuss the strengths of the team's lineup, the confidence within the team, and what they'll be facing this year.
MERCEDES, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Rogers
Person
Shane Howard
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne

It starts, as so many fantastic things do, with a cookie. The DoubleTree cookie is emblematic of the brand, a chocolate-chip puck as big as your hand, spiked with walnuts and cinnamon and served warm so the chips are a bit gooey. Staff give you one when you check into a DoubleTree, and the cinnamony sweetness perfumes the front desk.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercars#The Gold Coast#Motorsport#Victorian#Board#Tla Worldwide
Motorsport.com

Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call

However, while we knew changes to F1's system of refereeing were coming, there was always a chance that the beleaguered Australian would remain part of a revamped system, perhaps working alongside others. Indeed until just a few days ago sources suggested that he would still be in the picture. In...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed

Track action will run for four days on the new-look Albert Park layout, with support categories on track from Thursday and Formula 1 practice beginning Friday. There will be two one-hour F1 practice sessions on Friday at 1pm and 4pm local time, followed by a third practice on Saturday at 1pm.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes explains decision to return to silver F1 livery for 2022

Mercedes has traditionally raced in silver throughout its racing history, leading to the 'Silver Arrows' nickname. But the team swapped to a black design ahead of the delayed 2020 season in a strong anti-racism message amid activism around the world. The team has worked closely with seven-time world champion Lewis...
MERCEDES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake F1 cars will now be gone

Teams have been unveiling their initial designs for the 2022 season over the past couple of weeks as F1 gears up for the start of a new technical era. Technical bosses have dubbed the overhaul for 2022 as being the biggest rule change in F1 history, designed to improve the on-track spectacle and allow for closer racing and competition.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ambrose seals Bathurst return in a Mustang

The NASCAR race winner and two-time Supercars champion will team up with former protege George Miedecke, son of Australian touring car legend Andrew Miedecke, for the Easter race. It will mark Ambrose's first competitive outing in a car since the Gold Coast 600 Supercars event back in 2015. He and...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy