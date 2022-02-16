Evening Weather Forecast - 2/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
News 12 meteorologists say a brief snow squall will arrive midday and bring strong wind gusts. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperature highs in the low-40s. Winds will be around 25 mph and pick up through out the day. There is a chance for a snow squall around noon....
A few flurries are possible this morning. A cold front will allow skies to clear this afternoon, but temperatures will drop into the 20s. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph. On Sunday temperatures rebound back to near 50. TODAY: Increasing sunshine, turning colder, gusty winds. High of 33 and falling. TONIGHT: Clear and […]
News 12 meteorologists say today will be clear and breezy, with passing snow showers in the afternoon. After the snow shower, expect a clear, breezy and cold night into Sunday with moderating temps. WHAT'S NEXT: Tuesday is the next “Weather to Watch” day with rain during the afternoon and highs...
