Friends say defendant admitted to killing

Alin Gatlin’s murder trial in a June 2020 shooting that claimed Donald Aycock’s life continues this week in Wilson County Superior Court.

Gatling

Prosecutors used eyewitness testimony, video footage, photographs and forensic data on Tuesday to suggest murder defendant Alin Jymil Gatling shot and killed a Wilson man.

Gatling, 19, is accused of shooting 78-year-old Donald G. Aycock on June 28, 2020, then fleeing with help from friends who provided a change of clothing and shoes to aid his getaway.

A jury of nine men and three women is seated in Gatling’s trial, which began with jury selection on Monday . Superior Court Judge William D. Wolfe is presiding over the case.

‘I SAW ALL THE BLOOD’

Assistant District Attorney Joel Stadiem called Tina Jones as the state’s first witness as proceedings continued Tuesday in Wilson County Superior Court.

Jones said she was driving on Randolph Street just before 5 p.m. on June 28 when she saw a young Black man and an older white man in the street.

“I saw two people in the street, and the man was shooting the white man,” Jones said during her testimony.

Jones said the younger man had a shirt covering his face.

“I saw the Black guy shooting and I saw the white man with his hands up like this,” Jones explained, raising her arms over her head.

Jones recalled hearing five pops. She said the older man wasn’t holding a gun.

“He kept shooting and the man fell down on the ground, the older white man,” Jones said.

She said a car was positioned between the two men.

“I guess he was trying to duck and dodge after he was getting hit,” Jones said.

The shooter was “just standing in one position,” she recalled.

When she saw the shooting, Jones said she “panicked” and initially backed her car up before deciding to drive forward.

“The shooter took off running toward me. He turned down Barnhill (Street). I looked down at the man and I saw all the blood,” Jones testified.

She continued driving to the DK Mart about a block away.

“I was scared,” Jones recalled. “I hadn’t ever seen anything like that before.”

She said she recounted the scene to police investigators the following day.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Damian Tucker asked Jones how close she was to the shooting.

“Where I was sitting, I could see everything that was going on,” she said.

Jones initially said she was a block and a half away, then gauged her proximity as roughly the distance from the witness chair to the courtroom doors.

In response to Tucker’s questioning, Jones said she called 911 after arriving at the convenience store. She said she didn’t talk to police the day of the shooting.

“I didn’t want to stick around,” she said. “I went in the store, got what I wanted to get and I didn’t talk to officers. I was frantic.”

Jones estimated the shooter and victim were about six feet apart when the shots rang out. She said she watched the victim fall to the ground.

MEDICAL EXAMINER

The state called Dr. Karen L. Kelly, the board-certified forensic pathologist from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine who performed Aycock’s autopsy two days after his death.

Kelly said Aycock was shot three times: once in the neck, once in the left side of his back and once in his right buttock.

The pathologist said she found soot near Aycock’s neck wound and estimated the gun was fired from about six inches away.

The bullet that struck Aycock in the back moved upward through his body, through his left lung, through several blood vessels, through the left ventricle of his heart and into his aorta.

Kelly said she recovered three bullet fragments from Aycock’s body, including one “large caliber” shard in pristine shape.

The projectile recovered from the victim’s collarbone was “actually in very good shape and has a copper jacket,” Kelly said.

Stadiem displayed autopsy photos on a large-screen television to illustrate the pathologist’s testimony.

Kelly said Aycock had $452 in a pocket, a wallet, a metal band on one finger and a black plastic watch. His back pocket contained a small .22-caliber Derringer-style Remington pistol and two pocket knives.

“My opinion is that Mr. Aycock died from penetrating and perforating gunshot wounds to the chest,” Kelly testified.

Under cross-examination, Kelly said Aycock’s wounds indicate he was shot from opposing angles.

For “at least two of the shots, the shooter was behind him,” she said, “and for one, the shooter was in front.”

Kelly said it’s difficult to tell which shot was fired first.

GOLF CLUB FOUND

The state called Detective Billy Barnes, a Wilson Police Department forensic analyst. Barnes said he was called to 1010 Randolph St. at 5:14 p.m. on June 28.

Barnes testified that Aycock’s body was in the grass between a two-story brick building at that address and a silver Chevrolet Prism parked on the street.

He noted a “circular defect” in the car’s windshield where a projectile struck a glancing blow, skimming across the glass but not penetrating it.

Barnes said a golf club was found with its handle sticking out beneath the car near Aycock’s body.

He said the following day, police found evidence that projectiles struck the metal slats in a chain link fence adjacent to the two-story building at 1010 Randolph St.

Barnes testified that investigators found two toy guns in the car.

He said thunderstorms limited his time at the scene to about an hour.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS

Wilson Police Detective Mike Harrell testified about city surveillance cameras that showed the defendant walking to and from the crime scene.

City cameras showed Dalashon Rayontay Davis and Keith La’Velle Johnson and captured their movements in the minutes close to the shooting.

Cameras from a private home and the city of Wilson showed Gatling, Johnson and Davis.

The images were recorded on Meadow, Macon, East and Woodrow streets.

“If I had to guess, we have around 100 or 120 cameras around the city at various intersections,” Harrell testified.

Harrell said surveillance images show Davis carrying a backpack. Later testimony would suggest it contained a change of clothes for Gatling.

Cameras showed Gatling in one outfit before the shooting and in another as he pedaled away from the neighborhood on a bicycle after Aycock was shot.

As Harrell presented video footage and still images, the defendant held his head back looking at the ceiling.

GATLING ‘HAD AN ATTITUDE’

The state called Dalashon Davis, who described himself and Gatling as friends.

“We were buddy-buddy, real close,” Davis said.

He said he and another friend, Savion Graham, went to the DK Mart on the day of the shooting. Davis said he witnessed Aycock accusing Graham of stealing a weapon from him on Randolph Street.

Davis said Aycock had warned Graham that if he tried to steal from him again, there would be consequences.

The dispute later escalated. Davis said the second time he and Graham walked past Aycock, racial slurs were exchanged.

“Mr. Aycock had a weapon, and he pointed it at me,” Davis testified.

Davis said he gave Gatling, whom he called “A.J.,” the “rundown” about the encounter and said Gatling “had an attitude.”

“I told him Mr. Aycock meant me no harm and that his problem wasn’t with me,” Davis recounted.

Davis testified that Gatling “said he wasn’t going to let Mr. Aycock point a gun at me and let it slide.”

During a later phone call, Davis said he told Gatling not to “do anything stupid.”

“In the middle of that conversation, I was telling him not to mess with Mr. Aycock,” Davis said.

Davis testified that Gatling phoned him a short time later.

“He asked me to bring him some clothes,” Davis explained.

Davis said he placed a shirt and pair of pants in a backpack and Gatling asked him to bring the clothes to Demetrius Shaw’s home nearby.

“I went in and gave Alin the bag. He had a black bag on the TV stand. You could see the end of a barrel, the barrel of a gun,” Davis testified. “He notified us that he killed Mr. Aycock, that he had shot him.”

Davis said Gatling didn’t say anything about Aycock attacking him with a golf club.

“He did notify me not to say anything else to the police once it was all over,” Davis told the court.

Davis said he heard Gatling tell Johnson, “you will get shot if you don’t give me the shoes.”

Johnson and Gatling then traded shoes, Davis testified.

The witness said he, Johnson and Gatling went in different directions, with Gatling riding away on a bike in the new clothing and shoes.

Davis said Gatling later phoned him.

“He called and told me not to testify against him,” Davis recounted.

Under cross-examination, Davis acknowledged he’d been charged in connection with the case and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in an arrangement with prosecutors that required him to testify.

‘HE SAID HE SHOT HIM’

When the state called Keith Johnson to the witness stand, the young man said he knew Gatling through school. He described Davis as “my godbrother.”

Johnson said he heard the gunshots on Randolph Street the day Aycock died.

“I seen the revolver on his waist, on A.J.’s waist,” Johnson testified. “He asked me for my shoes. He was telling us if any of us snitched, then he would shoot us.”

Johnson said Gatling admitted to the shooting.

“He said he shot him,” Johnson testified.

Johnson also said Gatling didn’t mention anything about Aycock attacking him with a golf club.

“After the clothes got switched and everything, after that, he got on a bike and we split up,” Johnson recalled.

He said he threw away the shoes Gatling gave him in the trade.

“I didn’t want to get mixed up in it,” Johnson said.

Johnson told the court he initially lied to police because Gatling had threatened him.

Johnson pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of justice and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to be applied toward Aycock’s funeral expenses.

Stadium asked Johnson what he was supposed to tell in the plea agreement, to which Johnson replied, “the truth.”

On cross-examination, Johnson acknowledged it was fair to say he wouldn’t have come forward to testify without the plea agreement, which allowed him to accept responsibility for a lesser charge.

Gatling’s trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.