Investigation Underway After Video Of NJ Officers Breaking Up Teens’ Fight Raises Concerns About Racial Disparity

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.

