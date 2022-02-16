WWE News: Promo For NXT Level Up, Wendy Choo Tries to Recruit Dakota Kai For Dusty Classic

AEW has another big star coming in, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. According to Sean Ross Sapp, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) is on his way into the company according to a number of sources. Sapp noted that sources told him about a growing interest in him signing, "with some even heard that there were creative pitches made, with another source going as far as to say that creative is already decided. We've not confirmed the latter." The former Cruiserweight and Raw Tag Team Champion was let go on June 2, 2021, the same round of cuts that saw Aleister Black (now Malakai Black in AEW), Braun Strowman and Lana depart from the promotion.
