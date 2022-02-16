ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: Promo For NXT Level Up, Wendy Choo Tries to Recruit Dakota Kai For Dusty Classic

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The first promo for the new WWE show NXT Level Up is now online. You can see...

411mania.com

Distractify

Cody Rhodes Has Made Millions Thanks to His Successful Career as a Pro Wrestler

Few big players in the world of wrestling have been able to attain all of the success that Cody Rhodes has over the years. The 36-year-old professional athlete is known as a prolific tag team wrestler with a whopping six tag team championships under his belt. A WWE legend who then transitioned to AEW and also made his mark there, Cody may be making another big shift in his career again soon.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns could break another huge record

In his very long reign of over 530 days, Friday Night Smackdown Tribal Chief Roman Reigns managed to smash all the records that belonged to that title before it came to his hands. Thanks to over 530 days of reign, Roman Reigns has in fact beaten the previous record belonging to Brock Lesnar, stopped at 504, with the blue show champion who never stops and has set a new record in his sights that only he can count.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has special plans for Lita

In recent weeks, several great athletes from the past of WWE have reappeared in the rings of the McMahon-owned company, in conjunction with the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year, which saw dozens of unexpected athletes, such as Mickie James, current champion of IMPACT Wrestling or the historians Michelle McCool, Molly Holly and several other athletes called by the WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Nikki Bella Addresses Her and Brie’s Future With WWE Following The Royal Rumble

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) returned to the ring at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. In the interview with TVInsider.com, Nikki commented on what’s next for the duo:. “We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles. Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers. Just seeing her presence in the ring-up close, I would die to do a story with her. It felt so cool to be in the ring again with Ronda [Rousey]. She is just awesome and has an incredible presence. We all had a lot of fun in the locker room after. I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now. I was sore for a few days. I can’t lie. The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story. Unfortunately, where we are at in our lives Brie and I can never be back full-time. We hope there is something soon or in the future that we can come back and do something. Just getting the taste in the ring made us want more.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H, Ric Flair And Others React To The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Reportedly Heading to AEW

AEW has another big star coming in, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. According to Sean Ross Sapp, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) is on his way into the company according to a number of sources. Sapp noted that sources told him about a growing interest in him signing, "with some even heard that there were creative pitches made, with another source going as far as to say that creative is already decided. We've not confirmed the latter." The former Cruiserweight and Raw Tag Team Champion was let go on June 2, 2021, the same round of cuts that saw Aleister Black (now Malakai Black in AEW), Braun Strowman and Lana depart from the promotion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Brock Lesnar makes a strange appearance

The episode of RAW begins with the entry of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, accompanied by his manager MVP. The All Mighty makes it clear that he will win the Elimination Chamber match and that he will come to WrestleMania as reigning champion. Obviously, a few days before the show, the...
WWE
ESPN

WWE Elimination Chamber: Will a surprise return alter the road to WrestleMania?

The week leading up to WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 has been eventful. With the WWE's return to Saudi Arabia set to feature a record three women's matches, including a one-on-one title match between Becky Lynch and Lita, as well as Goldberg's return and two Elimination Chamber matches that will shape WrestleMania 38, news from beyond WWE's walls shook the professional wrestling industry to its core.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns And Goldberg Face Off, Ronda Rousey Segment

The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air tonight, taped last week from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from last week’s taping. The show was taped due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reveals His Injury Is Much Worse Than Expected

That’s never good to hear. There are certain awful things in wrestling that can happen to anyone and unfortunately they can come out of nowhere. Some of them are a lot more serious than others, with injuries being near the top of the list. You never know when someone is going to be hurt and taken out of action out of nowhere and unfortunately that is the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Possibly Signing With AEW

Former WWE Cruiserweight and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) is reportedly headed to AEW, according to some of the wrestlers there. Matthews was released from his WWE contract back on June 2, and has worked a number of indie dates, and bookings for promotions like MLW and NJPW since then, but Fightful Select now reports that Matthews is apparently headed to AEW.
WWE
CinemaBlend

Cody Rhodes Might Be Coming To WWE A Lot Sooner Than We Thought

Cody Rhodes shocked the pro wrestling world when his expired contract actually resulted in his leaving AEW, the rival organization he'd helped found and turn into a heavy viewership competitor as of late. The news got even more shocking when reports alleged Rhodes might be making a return to WWE, and it appears as if that return is much more assured and could happen sooner than fans expected.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Important Detail On Cody And Brandi Rhodes’ Wrestling Future

Not so fast? There have been some big wrestling stories over the course of the week, but perhaps the most surprising has been Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW. Cody helped found the company and Brandi was an executive, but now both of them are out the door. This has led to some speculation about where they are heading, but we might know a bit more about one of them.
WWE

