Public Safety

VIDEO: Law expert discusses outcome of Sandy Hook settlement

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA landmark victory for families who lost loved ones in the...

www.wfsb.com

KENS 5

Sandy Hook parents reach settlement with Remington Firearms

WATERBURY, Conn. — The parents of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nine years ago have reached a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators, according to a court filing. Remington also...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mom Wants Answers in Son's Death in a Connecticut Prison

Disturbing video shared by the family’s attorney raises new questions about how a 19-year-old man died while in custody at Suffield’s Walker Correctional facility. The man’s mother said a call for medical help took too long and the man passed away. “The hardest part for me is...
SUFFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police make arrests in recent shootings

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police say they keep making progress when it comes to battling gun violence in the Elm City. Friday afternoon, New Haven’s Police Chief said the department recently made arrests in five different shootings, including three from the last week, and two from 2021.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Relford on Reasons the Sandy Hook Settlement May Have Been a Stretch

SANDY HOOK, Conn.–The settlement between Sandy Hook parents and Remington probably would not have happened, had the court in Connecticut not demonstrated it would twist the law to make it possible for Remington to lose at trial, said Indiana gun rights attorney Guy Relford. “A particular federal statute, the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Federal prosecutors unseal new indictment accusing former CT lawmaker, his wife and business associates of stealing COVID relief and other funds

Federal prosecutors on Friday unsealed a new indictment against former state Rep. Michael DiMassa that raises the total amount of federal grant money he is accused of stealing to more than $1 million and brings new theft and conspiracy charges against his wife and two associates. DiMassa, who also held a variety of positions in the West Haven city government, and his business associate ...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Federal sentence means more custody for Vernon man

A man who has received a 3½-year state sentence for conspiring in the theft of seven guns from a Stafford pawnshop in September 2019, received a 3½-year federal sentence this week for possessing those same guns after being convicted of felonies. The federal sentence imposed on the man,...
VERNON, CT

