VIDEO: Law expert discusses outcome of Sandy Hook settlement

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - An attorney for the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting spoke about a settlement in their case against the maker of the weapon used in the shooting. The case was Soto Et Al, which included nine Sandy Hook families, v. Bushmaster...
HARTFORD, Conn. — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used...
WATERBURY, Conn. — The parents of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nine years ago have reached a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators, according to a court filing. Remington also...
Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a landmark settlement with the gun-maker Remington Arms. The lawsuit closes almost 10 years after the massacre that killed six adults and 20 schoolchildren between 6 and 7 years old. Remington's four insurers have all agreed to...
In 2014, the families of five children and four adults who were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting sued the now-bankrupt manufacturer of the gun a monster used to cut down 20 six and seven-year-old children along with six adults. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), those families’ attorneys announced a huge win for […]
SANDY HOOK, Conn.–The settlement between Sandy Hook parents and Remington probably would not have happened, had the court in Connecticut not demonstrated it would twist the law to make it possible for Remington to lose at trial, said Indiana gun rights attorney Guy Relford. “A particular federal statute, the...
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Family members who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 9 years ago made history by securing a landmark settlement in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit versus bankrupt Remington Arms and its insurers. An attorney for the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook...
Remington Arms agreed to settle the liability claims from the families of four kids and five adults who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012. This is the first time in the United States that a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting that was found to use one of the company’s weapons.
