Landmark store reopens

CHICAGO (CBS) — Longer days and warmer nights must be on the horizon, because Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream store in Beverly is reopening Thursday for the 2022 season.
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116062/2022/02/5ac_th_rainbow_CBS22XUI.1.mp4
The Chicago tradition dates way back to 1926, and the local favorite has been stacking the same five favors it does today – orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate.
And just so we’re clear, these aren’t scoops; they’re slices!
Comments / 0