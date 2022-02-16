Landmark store reopens

It wasn't long ago that a popular shop in Downtown Cheyenne closed its doors due to the family retiring. Well, that store is about to come back to life, with new owners and a new name. What was formerly the Downtown Mercantile will reopen today as The Wahl Little Shop Of Treasures. Or, at least that's what the new sign says on the glass of the store.

