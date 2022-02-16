ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Landmark store reopens

By True Citizen Staff
True Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Brothers Express, a landmark county business noted for its high flying red airplane,...

www.thetruecitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Local Downtown Cheyenne Store Reopens With New Name

It wasn't long ago that a popular shop in Downtown Cheyenne closed its doors due to the family retiring. Well, that store is about to come back to life, with new owners and a new name. What was formerly the Downtown Mercantile will reopen today as The Wahl Little Shop Of Treasures. Or, at least that's what the new sign says on the glass of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Citizens Voice

Landmark Warrior Run restaurant to close

WARRIOR RUN — Daylida’s Bar & Grill, the only restaurant in the small Warrior Run Borough, is closing its doors Feb. 19. Owners Bob and Barb Daylida, both 75, plan to retire from operating the bar and grill that has been in business for 74 years and is well-known for its seafood, French fries and American pierogi casserole.
WARRIOR RUN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylor Brothers Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Colorado store where 10 died reopening to mixed emotions

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hours before a gunman opened fire at a bustling Colorado supermarket, Teri Leiker called her mother to tell her how excited she was to return from vacation to her job as a front-end bagger where she loved her customers and her colleagues. Support local journalism...
COLORADO STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Good News! Ocean City B&B Department Store to Reopen

Not so fast. It turns out that the beloved B&B department store on Asbury Avenue and the two B&B Long Beach Island locations will only be closing temporarily and should be reopened by summer. In a published report in NJ.com, Jeffrey Davidson, B&B Department stores executive vice president, said that...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Denver Post

PHOTOS: King Soopers store in Boulder reopens

The King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder reopened Wednesday nearly a year after the mass shooting there, bringing with it all the emotions one might expect — everything from excitement and relief to anxiety and uncertainty. Grocery store employees and city officials gathered with the community Wednesday...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Chicago

Rainbow Cone’s Beverly Store Reopening Thursday For 2022 Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Longer days and warmer nights must be on the horizon, because Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream store in Beverly is reopening Thursday for the 2022 season. https://chicago.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116062/2022/02/5ac_th_rainbow_CBS22XUI.1.mp4   The Chicago tradition dates way back to 1926, and the local favorite has been stacking the same five favors it does today – orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate. And just so we’re clear, these aren’t scoops; they’re slices!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy