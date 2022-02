COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The bill to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is now in the hands of the state’s House of Representatives. The Senate voted late Wednesday night to pass S.150, the SC Compassionate Care Act, in a 28-15 vote, with senators from both parties voting both for and against it, and gave the bill a routine third reading Thursday to send it to the lower chamber.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO