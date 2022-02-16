Duanesburg runs league table to win WAC Cup

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The No. 3 Duanesburg girls basketball team overcame a 15-point first-quarter deficit to capture the Western Athletic Conference Cup Tuesday night with a 67-48 victory over Berne-Knox-Westerlo.

“This is the best feeling I’ve probably ever felt in my life,” said senior Madison Meyer, who scored 20 points and dished out six assists. “I am the most excited I’ve ever been. I said ‘All my dreams came true’ in that locker room today.” She praised Head Coach Chris Herron, who in turn expressed his appreciation for the co-captain.

“Maddie’s been with me, since 7th grade really I’ve been her coach,” said Herron. “We’ve always said going forward this is what we want. This is what we’re playing for. This is why we take our lumps.”

Allison O’Hanlon led the Eagles with 25 points, while Alex Moses chipped in 10 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Alexis Wright dropped a team-high 22 points for the No. 13 Bulldogs in defeat.

The Eagles finished undefeated in the league and playoffs for the first time since 1999. They are the likely top seed in the upcoming Section 2 Class C tournament.

