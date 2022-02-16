Neighbors left shocked by hit and run

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 63-year-old man was found dead by police on West Saginaw highway and Deerfield avenue around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

As police continue their investigation, residents who live near the scene said the road has always been a dangerous spot for pedestrians. Mark Schafer lives near the hit and run scene.

“They had it blocked at the end right there. So, they had to turn and go down our road. We thought, you know, we had all of them coming down our road, they didn’t know either. All of a sudden they had to take the detour which they took to Michigan Avenue and come back,” said Schafer.

Schafer lives several houses down from the scene of Monday’s accident.

Police said the car involved left the scene, but they told 6 News they found several car parts from the suspect’s vehicle in the road.

Schafer and other neighbors said there is little room along Saginaw for pedestrians to walk, especially when they’re trying to avoid the deep snow.

“I went over the shell before and it’s kind of dangerous,” said Schafer.

Security camera footage from a nearby liquor store shows what appears to be the man walking in the area just before the crash. He can be seen wearing what looks to be hospital scrubs.

Officials with Sparrow Hospital confirm the man was a patient and that he walked out this morning without being discharged.

They say hospital staff was investigating his disappearance around the same time as the crash just a few miles away. Police have yet to release details as to how the man ended up on that side of town.

Schafer believes the man could have fallen in front of traffic.

“It’s dangerous, I don’t know what happened. But if he was walking up there he could have slipped right down to Saginaw,” said Schafer.

He said he and his wife are still shocked by what happened in their neighborhood.

“We felt bad, you know, for the man, whatever happened to him, I’m sorry for that there but I don’t know how it all happened,” he said.

Detectives said the car parts they found seem to be from a 2005 to 2010 Pontiac G6 sedan.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.



