ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Neighbors left shocked by hit and run

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEasI_0eFjJM1I00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 63-year-old man was found dead by police on West Saginaw highway and Deerfield avenue around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

As police continue their investigation, residents who live near the scene said the road has always been a dangerous spot for pedestrians. Mark Schafer lives near the hit and run scene.

“They had it blocked at the end right there. So, they had to turn and go down our road. We thought, you know, we had all of them coming down our road, they didn’t know either. All of a sudden they had to take the detour which they took to Michigan Avenue and come back,” said Schafer.

Schafer lives several houses down from the scene of Monday’s accident.

Police said the car involved left the scene, but they told 6 News they found several car parts from the suspect’s vehicle in the road.

Schafer and other neighbors said there is little room along Saginaw for pedestrians to walk, especially when they’re trying to avoid the deep snow.

“I went over the shell before and it’s kind of dangerous,” said Schafer.

Security camera footage from a nearby liquor store shows what appears to be the man walking in the area just before the crash. He can be seen wearing what looks to be hospital scrubs.

Officials with Sparrow Hospital confirm the man was a patient and that he walked out this morning without being discharged.

They say hospital staff was investigating his disappearance around the same time as the crash just a few miles away. Police have yet to release details as to how the man ended up on that side of town.

Schafer believes the man could have fallen in front of traffic.

“It’s dangerous, I don’t know what happened. But if he was walking up there he could have slipped right down to Saginaw,” said Schafer.

He said he and his wife are still shocked by what happened in their neighborhood.

“We felt bad, you know, for the man, whatever happened to him, I’m sorry for that there but I don’t know how it all happened,” he said.

Detectives said the car parts they found seem to be from a 2005 to 2010 Pontiac G6 sedan.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Community reacts to fatal shooting of Lansing teenager

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sheri Abdul-Malik was a block away when she heard the shots. “It was like one pop first then a few afterward, but I turned my TV down because usually fireworks are going on and I sat there for a while then I noticed it was a gunshot,” said, the leader at the Mikey […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield, MI
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Sparrow Hospital
WLNS

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WLNS

SW Michigan man faces prison time after poached bucks plea

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man faces prison time and can no longer hunt in the state after pleading guilty to charges stemming from illegal deer poaching, authorities said. Justin Ernst, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Van Buren County to one count each of possession of a firearm and obtaining a hunting license […]
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Oakland Hills Country Club catches fire

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Oakland Hills Country Club is currently on fire and crew are on scene, according to WXYZ in Detroit. The fire reportedly started around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The club is one of the most historic in the country and is over 100 years old. The golf course originally opened in 1916 […]
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

WLNS

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy