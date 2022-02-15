ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington North has 3-peat in mind at IHSAA boys swim sectional competition

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 9 days ago

It's the boys' turn to hit the pool at Columbus North this week for sectional action and a shot at the IHSAA state swimming finals.

Preliminaries start Thursday at 5:30 p.m., with the top eight coming back for the A Finals and the next eight to the B Finals.

Saturday's finals will start with diving at 9 a.m. and swimming at 1 p.m. The top four divers will head to the Jasper Regional.

More: IHSAA Girls State Swimming finals twice as nice for Bloomington South's Kristina Paegle

Monroe County looks to have another strong contingent entered, so here's a look at what's on tap:

Three-peat for North

North is looking for a third straight sectional team title, it's best run since taking five in a row from 1998-2002.

There's a good chance of it with the Cougars seeded to bring back in three entrants to the A Final in the 50, 100 and 500 freestyles, breaststroke and butterfly and two in the backstroke and 200 free.  Plus North has posted the fastest time in all three relays.

North will also have one of the top divers going Saturday in Max Miller, who was a sectional runner-up last year. Miller was the Conference Indiana champ, scoring a 426.40 to top Columbus North's Cole Wheeler. Those two and South's Michael Tierney (fourth at CI) are the top three returning divers.

Fast, faster, fastest

Just three Cougars are No. 1 seeds, with Bloomington South claiming two top spots.

North senior Blake Hatcher comes in as the leader in the 200 and 500 frees with times of 1:46.55 and 4:56.12 (he's the only one to break five minutes this season). Hatcher was second in the 200 at sectional last year.

South freshman David Kovacs is also the one to chase in two events, seeded No. 1 with a 1:59.61 in the 200 individual medley and 53.11 in the backstroke.

Another frosh, North's Jay Stewart is the top seed in the the butterfly (50.93) and No. 2 in the back (53.49).

Two sectional champs are back in East Central's Nick Weber in the 50 and 100 frees and Skyler Cavins in the fly. Weber went 20.46 last year in the 50 and comes in with a 21.64 this time, and is seeded second in the 100 (47.87). He won with a 45.52 last year.

Also keep an eye on...

South has another top freshman in Lukas Paegle, who is a No. 2 seed in the fly and seventh in the 50, and senior sectional rookie in Harmony transfer Judah Thompson, who is seeded second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free.

More: Harmony in the pool for Bloomington South's Judah Thompson, area's top performers honored

North will be so strong in the free relays due to its sprint pack of Quincy Slaper, Jack Steiner, Ben Dixon and Ben Buehler. Steiner, Slaper and Dixon are seeded top five in the 50 and Dixon, Slaper and Buehler top seven in the 100.

Edgewood's best chances for individual swims on Saturday will come from Josh Kohne (17th seed in the 200, 19th in the 100) and Gavin Norris (17th in the back).

COLUMBUS NORTH SECTIONAL TOP SEEDS

TEAMS: Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Edgewood, Batesville, Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Greensburg, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Decatur, South Ripley.

State cuts in parenthesis

50 freestyle (21.20): 1. Nick Weber, EC, 21.64; 2. Jack Steiner, BN, 22.09; 3. David Fry, CN, 22.16; 4. Quincy Slaper, BN, 22.32; 5. Ben Dixon, BN, 22.53; 7. Lukas Paegle, BS, 22.70. Luke Garrett, Edg, 28.42.

100 freestyle (46.80): 1. Daniel Utterback, CN, 47.83; 2. Weber, EC, 47.87; 3. Dixon, BN, 49.09; 4. William Johnson, Bat, 49.16; 6. Slaper, BN, 50.01; 7. Ben Buehler, BN, 50.24; 10. Gabriel Arthur, BS, 51.50; 12. Tyler Peterson, BS, 54.29; 19. Joshua Kohne, Edg, 55.69.

200 freestyle (1:43.00): 1. Blake Hatcher, BN, 1:46.55; 2. Utterback, CN, 1:46.57; 3. Judah Thompson, BS, 1:46.62; 4. Judah Nickoll, CE, 1:49.66; 8. Chet Paulsen, BN, 1:53.18; 10. Paul Murphy, BN, 1:54.14; 11. Kian Kadlec, BS, 1:55.66. 17. Kohne, Edg, 2:03.97.

500 freestyle (4:41.59): 1. Hatcher, BN, 4:56.12; 2. Thompson, BS, 5:02.39; 3. Mikhail Machavariani, CE, 5:03.16; 4. Ty Mayer, BN, 5:03.65; 6. Kadlec, BS, 5:10.44; 8. Murphy, BN, 5:13.25; 10. Leo Friedman, BS, 5:27.70.

100 backstroke (51.52): 1. David Kovacs, BS, 53.11; 2. Jay Stewart, BN, 53.49; 3. Dathan Wolf, CE, 56.06; 4. Paulsen, BN, 56.10; 11. Arthur, BS, 1:00.50; 13. Elliott Brown, BN, 1:03.92; 17. Gavin Norris, Edg, 1:10.77.

100 breaststroke (58.17): 1. Dylan Thomas, M, 1:01.78; 2. Machavariani, CE, 1:02.30; 3. Adam Kovacs, BS, 1:03.14; 4. Hunter Tang, BN, 1:03.28; 7. Ryan Collins, BN, 1:05.36; 8. Eli Ladd, BN, 1:05.85; 9. Leo Nelson, 1:06.34; Cohen Bell, Edg, 1:25.92.

100 butterfly (51.02): 1. Stewart, BN, 50.93; 2. Paegle, BS, 51.25; 3. Steiner, BN, 54.46; 4. Skyler Cavins, EC, 54.81; 5. Brown, BN, 55.34; 7. A.Kovacs, BS, 56.06.

200 individual medley (1:54.79): 1. D.Kovacs, BS, 1:59.61; 2. Cavins, EC, 2:01.09; 3. Thomas, M, 2:03.35; 4. Buehler, BN, 2:06.11; 8. Nelson, BS, 2:14.06; 11. Luke Miller, BN, 2:15.87; 15. Leo Wang, BN, 2:21.05.

200 medley relay (1:37.00): 1. Bloomington North, 1:39.07; 2. Bloomington South, 1:39.19; 3. Columbus East, 1:40.46; 4. East Central, 1:42.00; 11. Edgewood, 2:07.50.

200 freestyle relay (1:27.82): 1. Bloomington North, 1:28.52; 2. Columbus North, 1:30.13; 3. East Central, 1:32.00; 4. Columbus East, 1:32.53; 5. Bloomington South, 1:35.95; 9. Edgewood, 1:47.65.

400 freestyle relay (3:13.47): 1. Bloomington North, 3:15.50; 2. Columbus North, 3:17.41; 3. Bloomington South, 3:21.83; 4. East Central, 3:23.00; 9. Edgewood, 4:10.42.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington North has 3-peat in mind at IHSAA boys swim sectional competition

