Redwood City, CA

Kasa, the tech-enabled hotel company, boosts Bay Area portfolio with new Redwood City hotel

By Diana K. Murphy
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
Kasa Living, a venture-backed company with a tech platform it says reduces operating costs for...

San Francisco Business Times

Largest Accounting Firms in the East Bay

This List includes accounting firms with offices in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and reflects numbers as of the first quarter of 2022. In case of ties, Greater Bay Area client service professionals was used as secondary ranking criteria.
San Francisco Business Times

Sequoia Capital plans to invest up to $600M in cryptocurrency startups through a new fund

Sequoia Capital is launching a cryptocurrency-focused fund, becoming the latest venture firm to do so. The influential Menlo Park firm announced Thursday it's launching a $500 million to $600 million fund that will concentrate on investing in cryptocurrency tokens and other digital assets. The move marks the first time the 50-year-old firm has created a fund that's focused on a particular sector.
San Francisco Business Times

AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

Another Bay Area member of last year's class of new public companies has seen its stock price take a big hit after a disappointing quarterly report. AppLovin Corp.'s (Nasdaq:APP) shares dropped by more than 18% when trading opened on Thursday, a day after the Palo Alto company offered a revenue forecast that was below Wall Street's targets. They recovered much of that to close at $64.13, down nearly 7%.
San Francisco Business Times

TERRI BATES WALKER, A TOP REAL ESTATE AGENT, AFFLIATES WITH COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

Orinda, Calif. (Feb. 7, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Terri Bates Walker, a successful real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company’s Orinda office. Walker was formerly affiliated with Compass. Walker is an expert real estate agent in the East Bay region, with over 20 years of real estate experience. She consistently is a top performing agent in her local market, recently ranking in the top 1 percent of agents in Contra County. In 2021, Walker closed about $46 million in real estate sales. A former practicing real estate attorney with a passion for architecture and design, Walker has an exceptional command of the East Bay real estate market. As a lifelong resident of the East Bay, she has extensive knowledge of each neighborhood's attributes, which gives her a unique understanding and appreciation for the value of living in the area. Her savvy negotiation skills, attention to detail and unwavering client service are integral to every transaction and produce outstanding results. A firm believer in giving back to this wonderful community, she supports many local charities and schools. Walker resides in Moraga with her husband and three sons. Quotes: “My business philosophy is centered on putting people first to ensure a high-quality experience and outcome. I believe that partnering with Coldwell Banker will help elevate my offerings through their superior brand recognition and reputation, and access to industry-leading technology and consumer programs for my clients. ” -- Terri Bates Walker “We are thrilled to welcome Terri to Coldwell Banker Realty, where we are committed to providing affiliated agents with remarkable service, hands-on support and the tools and technology to assist them in advancing their career. We look forward to supporting Terri as she continues to grow her business and provide exceptional client care.” -- Noreen Smith, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California About Coldwell Banker Realty Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304. Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472.
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

