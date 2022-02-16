ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Metro to reduce bus, rail service due to operator shortage

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Metro will temporarily reduce bus and rail service beginning Sunday to avoid more unexpected cancellations caused by operator shortages at the transit agency.

The following bus lines will run five to 10 minutes less frequently on average throughout the day and evening: Lines 2, 4, 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 28 30, 33, 37, 38, 40, 45, 51, 53, 55, 60, 62, 66, 70, 76, 78, 81, 90, 92, 94, 102, 105, 108, 110, 111, 115, 117, 120, 127, 150, 152, 161, 162, 164, 165, 166, 179, 180, 182, 204, 206, 207, 210, 212, 217, 222, 224, 230, 233, 234, 240, 244, 246, 251, 258, 260, 267, 268, 287, 344, 460, 487, 534, 602, 617, 662, 690, 720, 754, 761, 901 (G Line), 910/950 (J Line).

The busiest bus lines will run every five to 15 minutes on weekdays, Metro said, and none of the lines are expected to run less than every hour.

Trains will run every 15 minutes instead of every 10 minutes during peak hours on the B/D (Red/Purple) lines. During off-peak hours and weekends, trains on those lines will run every 15 minutes instead of every 12 minutes. Evening service will remain every 20 minutes.

The A, C, E and L line trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours instead of every eight minutes. Midday and weekend service will remain at every 12 minutes and evenings will remain at every 20 minutes.

The agency aims to begin service restoration in June.

The Metro Board of Directors voted on Jan. 27 to reduce service due to operator shortages. Between Dec. 13 and Jan. 12, several bus lines had 20% or more of their trips cancelled due to the shortage, including the 754, 207, 206, 204, 111, 150, 210, 108, 240, 40, 53, 117, 115 and 81, according to a staff presentation given to the board.

Metro officials said the cancellations disproportionately impact “equity focused communities,” particularly in South Los Angeles.

Metro is working to “reduce service strategically throughout the network with (an) equity lens” using its NextGen Bus Plan as a framework, and working to have no change to the NextGen route network or operating days and times, officials said.

The NextGen Bus Plan is Metro’s re-imagined bus system that was implemented last year. The goals of the plan were to double the number of frequent Metro bus lines, provide more than 80% of bus riders with 10 minutes or better frequency, improve service and ensure a quarter-mile or less walk to a bus stop for 99% of riders.

As Metro aims to reduce cancellations during the shortage, service will temporarily be reduced based on a line’s tier within the NextGen Bus Plan. Beginning Sunday, bus service will be reduced by 800,000 “revenue service hours” or the time per year that a vehicle is available for service.

Metro said the reduction of operators has occurred due to a “perfect storm” that includes the national labor shortage, attrition greater than hiring and employees contracting COVID-19.

Bus operators began to leave the agency at higher rates than they were being hired in July 2021. Since that time, 356 bus operators have left the agency and only 207 were hired, as of Jan. 27. In December, 11 were hired and 32 left.

According to Metro, reasons for people leaving include retirement, personal reasons, misconduct, new job acceptance and unsatisfactory performance.

The agency has about 3,119 bus operators, and needs to add an additional 448. It’s also down 28 rail operators, with only 298 currently working as of Jan. 27.

The bus operator shortage has increased bus service cancellations to about 10%-15%, up from the pre-pandemic cancellation average of about 1%-2%, Metro reported.

To hire additional bus operators, Metro is considering increasing their pay from $17.75 to $19.12 an hour as a six month pilot. It will also set up career kiosks at Rosa Parks/Willowbrook, East LA and Wilshire/Vermont stations in April.

In order for full service to be restored, Metro said it will need to have no more than 30 new COVID-19 cases per month among operators, have at least 3,677 bus operators and 326 rail operators, and reduce systemwide bus service cancellations to 2%, down from the current 10%-15%.

The agency will also have to reduce its “mandatory call back” to 200 per week, down from the current average of 800. The call backs are a process in which Metro orders staff to work on their days off, which has been occurring during the operator shortage.

WASHINGTON, DC
This Is Reno

School District announces suspension of bus routes due to driver shortage

Washoe County School District officials today said there would be major cutbacks to bus routes due to the ongoing driver shortage. General education students will have routes cut on alternating weeks. From the statement:. From Tuesday, February 22 to Friday, February 25, students in Area 2 will not receive bus...
$13.1M improvements at Van Nuys Airport to temporarily close runway

The Van Nuys Airport will break ground later this month on a $13.1 million runway improvement project, the Los Angeles World Airports announced Friday. The project will reconstruct Runway 16L and rehabilitate Runway 16R over eight months to improve safety and extend the lifespan of airfield facilities, according to the LAWA, which operates the Van Nuys Airport along with LAX. Runway 16L will close for 161 days during construction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
