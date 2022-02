As Manchester City look to grind their way toward another Premier League title, Tottenham are battling to stay in the top-four race ahead of an intriguing clash at the Etihad Stadium. Antonio Conte's side have lost three in a row and are at risk of seeing Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal pull away from them. Spurs' games in hands are worth far less when any opponent looks like a match for the struggling north Londoners.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO