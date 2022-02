Kamila Valieva has been at the center of a doping controversy at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and Mike Tirico wants to see the International Olympic Committee to take action. “Now, it’s time for the IOC to stand up,” Tirico said. “Whether it’s about blocking Russia from hosting events for a very long time or stringent and globally transparent testing for Russian athletes going forward, if swift action from the top of the Olympic movement does not happen quickly, the very future of the Games could be in jeopardy.”

