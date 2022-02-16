How 4 Black golfers help begin integration of Kansas City’s municipal parks system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sometimes, a game is more than a game.

Our FOX4 Black History Month series focuses on Kansas City’s public parks, and four businessmen of yesteryear, who refused to take “no” for an answer.

Integration of Kansas City’s municipal parks system began to blossom when, in 1950, four African-American golfers showed up to play.

A huge drive toward racial equality took place at Swope Memorial Golf Course in the summer of 1950. Four Black businessmen of the day showed up to the clubhouse at a public golf course that was racially segregated at the time. Black people of the era were not permitted to play golf at Swope.

Reuben Benton, then owner of the Kansas City Call newspaper, and three other men, George Johnson, Leroy Doty, and Sylvester “Pat” Johnson, who are known collectively as “the Foursome,” defied laws of the pre-Civil Rights Movement. Historians show the four men, all avid golfers, dropped their money for green fees on the clubhouse counter, and played nine holes at Swope. They are believed to be the first African-American Kansas City golfers to do so.

Shomari Benton, a Kansas City attorney, is Reuben Benton’s grandson. He doesn’t believe his grandfather thought of the moment as a precursor to protests and marches. Benton said he believes his grandfather just wanted to play golf with his friends.

“Ask anyone from that era. Reuben Benton was a force to be reckoned with,” Shomari Benton said on Tuesday. “It’s bursting the bubble of fear, and knowing that you have to take some risks to burst that bubble of fear. Even if that is the law, that doesn’t make it morally right.”

Kansas City history shows the four golfers had a fifth man with them that day — one assigned to protect their cars from racially-motivated vandalism in the golf course parking lot. Their courageous stand led to the integration of municipal parks golf courses in Kansas City. Jim Watts, ombudsman with the Black Archives of Mid-America, said five years after the Foursome teed it up at Swope, another group of golfers tried the same thing in Greensboro, North Carolina. Watts said those men went to jail for breaking the law.

Watts also points to a 1938 lawsuit, in which, Black golfers of the era won the right to play golf at Kansas City’s municipal golf courses. Watts said there’s no record anyone tried to exercise that right until 1950, for fear of the repercussions.

“If you go out there, you’re going to get shot or beat up or you’re going to go to jail. White people controlled the law, so if you go to jail, you might not ever get out of jail,” Watts told FOX4 News.

The Kansas City Parks Department is searching for photos of “the Foursome.” The only known photo, owned by the Kansas City Star, shows one of Benton’s loved ones holding a photo of the four men. Another photo, which was said to depict the four men, hangs in the clubhouse at Swope Memorial. It’s been there for years, but it was recently discovered to have been mislabeled.

Chris Goode, a metro businessman who served as a Kansas City Parks Board commissioner for two years, said the battle “the Foursome” fought is still raging. Goode points to the visible inequalities between public parks in some Kansas City neighborhoods when compared to others. Goode offers a comparison between Mill Creek Park, which sits near the Country Club Plaza, and Swope Park, which sits on the city’s east side, as prime examples.

“Why in 2022 is that the case, when resources are abundant, municipal funds and resources are flowing, but there’s still a big imbalance in parts of Kansas City. What those gentlemen fought for is what we continually fight for today,” Goode pleaded.

“The Foursome” was inducted into the Kansas City’s Golf Hall of Fame in 2014. It’s now managed by Central Links, which is based in nearby Lenexa, Kansas. Watts is working on a documentary about the Black history of golf in the Kansas City metro. Anyone with photos of “the Foursome,” as mentioned in this story, is asked to contact the Kansas City Parks Department at (816) 513-7500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.