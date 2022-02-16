ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyre, Stellar Integration to Improve Digital Asset Access for Brazil, Argentina

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre has integrated with the Stellar network to effectively onboard local Brazilian and Argentinian currencies into digital assets. Through the integration, Wyre is growing functionality in Latin America and allowing developers and businesses looking to leverage cryptocurrency transactions to expand into new regions, and accept new forms of...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

