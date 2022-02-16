ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-ABC Temp: Chris Cuomo Badgered Me for Sex Then Assaulted Me in His Office

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman working in a temporary position at ABC News with hopes of being promoted to full-time status was invited for lunch by Chris Cuomo, then an anchor at the network, in his office. Once alone with him, he began pestering her for...

Ex-CNN Exec Coordinated Softball Interviews With Then-Governor Cuomo

CNN’s chief of communications and marketing was fired from her job after an internal investigation unearthed a more extensive and inappropriate connection between her and disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo than previously known, The New York Times reports. Allison Gollust, a former top aide to Cuomo, had reportedly communicated with him before his interviews on CNN and forwarded topics he asked to discuss on TV to CNN producers, a blatant violation of journalistic ethics. Gollust spoke extensively to Cuomo, even updating him that she had passed his notes to her network’s producers, writing “Done” in a message to him. Gollust resigned Tuesday. A spokeswoman for her told the Times that Gollust “in no way suggested that inclusion of these topics was a condition of the interview, nor did she suggest the interview should be limited to these subjects.” Ex-CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was dating Gollust and who resigned earlier this month, was aware of the extent of her communications with the former governor, the Times reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Chris Cuomo
Autopsy Report Reveals Disturbing New Details on Brian Laundrie’s Death

The Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details about his death. The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other, the report states.
SARASOTA, FL
Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter on the ropes! Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe

Hunter Biden's baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts, 30, joins a growing list of former business partners and associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice's secretive three-year probe into Hunter's murky financial affairs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chilling Video Shows Moments Before New Yorker Was Stabbed to Death in Her Own Apartment

An Asian American woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment early Sunday morning by a stranger who followed her inside, according to police and multiple reports. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was discovered by cops in her bathtub, where she was “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” police sources told the New York Post. Lee’s alleged killer, Assamad Nash, was found hiding under her bed, the outlet reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
Eric Adams Backs Letitia James for Re-Election After Cuomo, Trump Probes

New York City’s mayor has tipped his hand, announcing his endorsement of current state attorney general Letitia James in her re-election bid to the office. In a statement released by James’ campaign Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams attested that she “has the courage and experience to stand up to anyone who breaks the law and harms vulnerable people, no matter how powerful they may be.” James, who led recent investigations into former president Donald Trump and disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, said in the statement that she was “running for re-election to finish the job I started.” Adams’ backing comes less than two weeks after he enjoyed a two-hour dinner with Cuomo. The former governor and his team have recently been assessing the possibility of a political comeback, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal. Part of the ex-governor’s action plan has allegedly been to call up political operatives and disparage James, though a spokesperson for Cuomo denied to the Journal that he was eyeing a run for her position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oath Keepers Founder Secretly Backed Lawsuit for Government Based on ‘Lord of the Rings’

After the violent Capitol insurrection failed on Jan. 6, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had another idea for overturning the election—a truly epic one. While Rhodes’ lawyers have claimed the leader of the far-right militia group did “precisely nothing” after his insurrection dreams were dashed, new details obtained by The Daily Beast reveal that isn’t quite accurate.
LAW
Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Ghislaine Said the Infamous Prince Andrew Photo Looked ‘Real.’ Did That Sink Him?

Prince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”
CELEBRITIES
