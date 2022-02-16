ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda extended through 2029 season

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, it was announced Tuesday.

Aranda and Baylor started negotiating a new contract late in the season and reached a verbal agreement in December, according to athletic director Mack Rhoades. Aranda's initial pact with the university ran through the 2025 season.

Baylor, as a private university, didn't release terms of the contract.

"Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field," Rhoades said in a statement. "He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community.

"We look forward to the future with Dave, his wife, Dione, and their children and the continued growth of our football program, student-athletes, and fan support under his exceptional leadership. Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country."

This past season, Aranda led the Bears to a Big 12 Conference title and a Sugar Bowl championship. It was his second season at Baylor after arriving from LSU, where he served as defensive coordinator and helped the Tigers capture a national title in 2019.

The 45-year-old Aranda, a California native, also had previous coordinator stints at Wisconsin, Utah State and Hawaii.

In his two seasons at Baylor, Aranda has compiled a 14-9 record, including a 9-9 mark in conference play.

UPI News

UPI News

