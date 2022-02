We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Because the makeup of the rosters, the effort level, and even the rules of the All-Star Game change each year, handicapping the NBA All-Star MVP odds at sports betting sites is borderline impossible. There are no true player trends to go off, it’s difficult to know which players have asked to rest, which players are going to show real effort, and what minutes the coaching staff has allotted for each player.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO