Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg city council passes $70 million budget for 2022

By Jeremiah Marshall
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: While the the council discussed moving forward with buying a mobile command police station, they ultimately denied it for this year’s budget.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “This budget process has been a marathon, to say the least,” Harrisburg Council President Danielle Bowers said.

In the Harrisburg council chambers, topics from public safety to neighborhood services, utilities, and more were brought to the bargaining table.

“The budget is by no means a perfect document but certainly a working the reality is, is that the City can not function without a budget in place,” Bowers said.

This is the first budget passing for newly elected Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Mayor Williams says the city now has a balanced budget with a surplus something it hasn’t had in about eight years.

The general fund budget will not increase taxes.

“You know we were left with a former mayor without a budget so this solidifies us having a balanced budget and making sure that we can continue on moving in the right direction for the city of Harrisburg,” Williams said.

Council discussed moving forward with buying a mobile command police station, but ultimately denied it for the budget. However, it will be reconsidered in the future.

“We don’t go in with a deficit we go in with a surplus and were able to provide additional services to the citizens of Harrisburg,” Williams said.

This council meeting was the 5th budget meeting in February.

