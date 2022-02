3 p.m. vs. Northwestern • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (12-12, 3-12 in the Big Ten) already lost twice this week in a stretch of three games in five days that ends Saturday against Northwestern at home. Minnesota's back-to-back road losses at Ohio State (70-45) and Penn State (67-46) were the first consecutive games scoring under 50 points since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats (12-12, 5-10) had three straight wins before falling to Illinois and Purdue in their past two games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO