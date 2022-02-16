ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenafly, NJ

Tenafly over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 3 days ago
Yoav Regev made four 3-pointers as he finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tenafly’s 46-43 victory over Old Tappan...

NJ.com

Pequannock defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez put up 32 points to lead Pequannock past Hopatcong 74-54 in Pompton Plains. Despite a 41-points performance from Christy Brennan, Pequannock (13-7) jumped out to a 36-27 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Hopatcong 38-27. Faith Tucker also scored 16 points to down...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield defeats Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Ridgefield’s Nick Pollata scored 26 points and five rebounds in its 59-50 victory over Bergen Charter in Ridgefield. Pollata also accounted for seven of his team’s eight 3-pointers as Ridgefield (5-21) came back from a five-point halftime deficit to outscore Bergen Charter 38-24. Mohammed Zubi had seven points...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Park Ridge defeats Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap

Ashleigh McManus scored 16 points while Ella Madden had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Park Ridge past Emerson Boro 45-34 in Emerson. Park Ridge (21-2) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Emerson Boro 17-16 to capture its 17th straight win and remain undefeated in the Patriot Division.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippanny Hills holds off Lenape Valley - Girls basketball recap

Julianna O’Dowd led the way with 10 points as Parsippanny Hills defeated Lenape Valley 51-41 in Stanhope. Parsippanny Hills (9-12) led 25-15 at the half after a 20-8 run in the second quarter and held on despite a 16-8 run in the fourth from Lenape Valley to bounce back from a loss to Mendham in its previous game.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills holds off Boonton - Boys basketball recap

Simeon Washington scored 20 points as Parsippany Hills defeated Boonton 65-62 in Boonton. Julio Tatis also had 14 points with Zachary Bolcar adding 11. Despite the loss, Madrit Asani lead Boonton (8-14) with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, with Charlie Hurd posting an 18-point, 18-rebound double-double and Dillon Samek hauling in 10 rebounds to go with six assists.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Hawthorne - Boys basketball recap

Jarol Mendez tied his season high with 19 points in leading Lodi to a 63-55 win over Hawthorne in Lodi. A 6-2 junior, Mendez is averaging 7.5 points. Artan Celaj scored 14 points and Jordan Rodriguez added 13 for the winners. Lodi (11-12) has won four in a row. The...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Wilburn led Palmyra with 10 points and seven rebounds as it defeated Pennsauken 46-27 in Palmyra. Palmyra, which improves to 17-4, jumped out to an early 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-19 at the end of the third after a 10-3 run to win its second game in a row.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Riverside - Boys basketball recap

Sean Hargrow led Doane Academy with 25 points and seven assists while Alredo Adessa had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in their 78-56 win over Riverside in Burlington. Doane Academy (15-5) led by seven points at halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap

Arnaldo Rodriguez’s 20 points and a big second half helped propel fourth-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) by fifth-seeded Millville 56-32 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Hammonton. Leading by one point at halftime, St. Joseph (17-6) outscored Milville 27-4 in the second half and held it scoreless...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NJ.com

Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Academy - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Castro had 14 points, eight steals, and seven rebounds for Dunellen in its 49-40 victory against Woodbridge Academy in Dunellen. Despite trailing by 12 points at halftime, Dunellen (6-17) exploded in the second half as it outscored Woodbridge Academy 38-17. Kayla Roberts also had 13 points for Dunellen while...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes gets past St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Audrey Conklin posted 11 points for Mountain Lakes as it bested St. Elizabeth, 38-26 in Morristown. Conklin knocked down six FTs in the affair. Abby Hawes posted eight points, while Ellie Caporusso and Emily Petersen recorded six apiece for Mountain Lakes (12-9). The team used an 11-4 second quarter run to go up 15-13 at halftime. It won the fourth quarter 10-5.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Triton defeats Highland - Boys basketball recap

Bobby Beecher’s 16 points helped second-seeded Triton inch by sixth-seeded Highland 55-54 in the semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament - Bracket C in Runnemede. Despite Highland (3-16) jumping out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, Triton (8-13) fought back in the second to take a one-point lead into halftime. Triton prevailed in the second half as the two teams went blow-for-blow and both scored 32 points.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side defeats West Side - Girls basketball recap

Yeimy Rodriguez recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Newark East Side past fifth-seeded West Side 62-24 in the quarterfinals of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament in Newark. Newark East Side (14-3) took control early as it led 36-10 at halftime and was assisted...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

