Tenafly over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Sophia Wilburn led Palmyra with 10 points and seven rebounds as it defeated Pennsauken 46-27 in Palmyra. Palmyra, which improves to 17-4, jumped out to an early 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-19 at the end of the third after a 10-3 run to win its second game in a row.

PALMYRA, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO