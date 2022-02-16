VIDEO: Movers dump furniture on Provo man's front lawn

A Provo man says his front lawn feels like the neighborhood dump after movers picked his home to toss two couches to the curb.

Dave Roberts had no idea the two couches were on his corner at 100 North 500 East until his friend texted him, “Hey, nice couches.”

“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Look outside your window,’ and to my surprise, there were couches just randomly sitting in my yard,” said Roberts.

He went back through his security system and discovered his cameras captured two couch culprits dropping it off Sunday afternoon. The video shows a truck and a U-Haul pull up to the side of his street corner, unload the two recliners and then drive off.

“Kind of nonchalant,” he said. “Somewhat in a hurry.”

He filed a police report but says he understands his case is very minor. Still, he wants to remind people to not treat street corners like a place to toss trash.

“Just very audacious. That’s the best way to describe it,” said Roberts.

On Tuesday, he couldn’t take the eyesore anymore and rounded up some help to get his corner back just as it was.

“For things like this, it’s always good to see how your friends and neighbors react and support you. Just seeing how the neighborhood has pitched in by helping remove, help pick it up. Another neighbor was able to use their trailer, so I was able to clean things up pretty quickly,” he said.

Provo Police want to remind the public to be on the lookout for illegal dumping. If you see someone doing that, make sure you report it to law enforcement and give a good description of the vehicle.