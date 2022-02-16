ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIOoM_0eFj4pO900

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, two off his career best, and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers 128-119.

The Bucks swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe.

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play in Milwaukee’s loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects.

He set a career high with his seventh 40-point game of the season and scored 50 for the first time since the memorable title-clinching game in the NBA Finals last season, which gave the Bucks their first championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee bounced back after consecutive double-digit losses to hand Indiana its seventh consecutive defeat.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Pacers 128 119#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#Central Division
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Tuscaloosa News

Trey Petty, cousin of former Alabama basketball star John Petty Jr., becomes Stillman 1,000-point scorer

After two seasons at West Alabama, Trey Petty needed a change of scenery. After receiving little interest from other schools, his phone rang. On the line was John Teasley, coach of the Stillman Tigers.  "Nobody wanted me to play for their team, but Stillman gave me a chance. I told them my situation and they believed in me from day one," Petty said.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy