Woman killed in shooting at Fresno apartment complex was not intended target, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Fresno on Monday night.

The Fresno Police Department says 35-year-old Monique Horton passed away from her injuries after she was shot just after 9:00 p.m. at the Ranchwood Apartments on Winery avenue.

The following morning, officials announced during a press conference that Horton was not the intended target of the shooter. Neighbors say they heard shots being fired at Horton’s car as she was leaving the gated apartment complex.

“What can you do, you know, the lady was driving minding her business, somebody walks up and starts shooting,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

He says the neighborhood has gotten rough over the past couple of years.

“There’s shootings or somebody is getting shot almost like an everyday occurrence, I try to avoid everything,” he explained.

Authorities say Horton was driving her car with her boyfriend in the passenger seat when shots started going off.

“The detectives on scene have located approximately 29 shell casings. So, a large caliber firearm was used in this incident,” said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Officers say a man dressed in all black clothing on foot started shooting at Horton’s car multiple times.

The incident is now being investigated as gang-related.

“Our victim, we don’t believe that she has any gang affiliation whatsoever,” Cervantes explained. “However, her boyfriend does appear to have some gang-related ties.”

Horton was shot several times and rushed to the hospital, but authorities say she didn’t make it.

Her death marks the 7th murder this year in Fresno, in comparison to the 13 murders this time last year.

“Detectives are currently canvasing looking for video evidence and also making contact with individuals to see if they can prove any details as to the actual shooting incident itself,” Cervantes said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

