The Book of Boba Fett has been closed for the moment. But, could the show be teasing a new Star Wars spinoff series with that post-credits scene. *Spoilers for Boba Fett's last seconds are coming up.* In a move that should shock no one, the bounty hunter flexed those muscles big time in the finale. He chased out the Pikes and rode a Rancor like a lot of the promotional art indicated he would. But, the real story might just be the beginning of a Cob Vanth series on Disney+. A lot of fans were concerned after he took that damage last episode, but things seem poised for a big role in some kind of Star Wars property going forward.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO