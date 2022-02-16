ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Expert reaction to Secret of Siam investigation

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxmlJ_0eFj1Bd400

The Southern Nevada Health District performed a health inspection of Thai restaurant Secret of Siam in Centennial Hills and gave it an "A" grade days before the restaurant was shuttered as police and health inspectors considered allegations that "adulterated food" was served at the restaurant.

Hilary Vandenkooy said she was hospitalized following a visit to the store and tested positive for THC. She believed her food was tainted.

"To have this happen — to be drugged without your consent, without your knowledge, is awful and really scary," Vandenkooy said.

PREVIOUS: Woman taken to ER after eating at Las Vegas restaurant under investigation for 'adulterated' food

Food safety trainer, consultant, and inspector Timothy Moulson has inspected and trained restaurant staff around the world, and said SNHD inspectors are some of the best in the United States.

"I did restaurants in Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, Guam, Philippines, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Russia," he said.

Moulson said the allegations leveled by several people — and now investigated by police and health officials — were alarming, but people should still have confidence the health district is doing everything within its power to get restaurants up to code.

The problem, he said, is the system of largely random inspections has a hole.

"Nobody could catch it unless they actually saw it happen," he said. "Unless they actually see somebody putting something in, which is unlikely, there is no way they could catch it. Not at all, unless you actually tasted every food or sent it to a lab, there's no way you could find out."

Moulson said the active investigations should lead to answers about what happened and how.

Both Metro Police and SNHD officials said it was too early to comment. 13 Action News' calls to the restaurant's listed owner had not been returned as of this report.

READ MORE: How much THC is too much? A closer look after reports of tainted food at local restaurant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Adulterated Food#Taiwan#Russia#Food Drink#Secret Of Siam#Thai#Snhd#Metro Police#Action News
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy